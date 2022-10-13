NA passes resolution to restore Islamabad Airport’s name as Benazir Bhutto Airport

The National Assembly (NA) on Thursday passed a resolution, presented by a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA, to restore the Islamabad International Airport’s (IIAP) as Shaheed Benazir Bhutto International Airport (SBBIA), ARY News reported.

The name was changed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

According to details, PPP MNAs Dr Mehreen Bhutto, Nawabzada Iftikhar and Naz Baloch presented the resolution in the National Assembly demanding to change the IIAP’s name to Shaheed Benazir International Airport.

The resolution read that the previous government changed the name on the basis of bias and political enmity. The nation cannot forget the Bhutto family’s sacrifices for democracy, and in the framing of the country’s constitution, it added.

