NA to proceed over civil courts law amendment bill today

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to introduce another key legislation with proposed amendment in civil courts ordinance 1962.

The National Assembly is expected to approve the ‘Civil Courts (amendment) Bill 2025 today.

The legislation will make the civil courts bound to decide the cases within fixed time period. “The civil courts will be bound to decide the cases within three years’ period” under the proposed legislation, sources said.

Concerned high courts will be authorized to act, if the case won’t be decided in the fixed period.

The lower house is expected to pass 105 amendments in the law.

The National Assembly session will be held today at 5:00pm with Ayaz Sadiq in chair. The NA Secretariat has issued a 13-point agenda for today’s session.

Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar will move the Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to be passed during today’s session.

Apart of it, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will table the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will present the Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and will also move the Pakistan Coast Guards (Amendment) Bill, 2024, to be passed during today’s session.