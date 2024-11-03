NA session rescheduled to 4 pm on Monday

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly session, initially set for 5 PM, has been rescheduled to 4 PM on Monday, November 4, 2024.

The National Assembly secretariat issued a notification regarding the revised timing, made under Rule 49, sub-clause 2(b) of the National Assembly Rules of Procedure, 2007, at the Speaker’s discretion.

The spokesperson said that all members of the National Assembly have been informed of the updated schedule.

Its worth mentioning here that following the approval of 26th constitutional amendments, the federal government decided to amend the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act.

As per the received details, the federal government has decided to propose an amendment in the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act – increase the number of SC judges – while the preparations are reportedly underway for the approval of the bill.

The members of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) will present the amendment bill in the house on Private Member’s Day, while sources close to the development claimed that Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), PML-N and MQM-P members have been instructed to ensure their participation in the house.

Sources further revealed that the leadership of PML-N, PPP and MQM-P issued instructions to the members.