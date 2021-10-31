KP to get maximum benefit from CPEC, says NA Speaker Asad Qaiser

SWABI: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Sunday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will get the maximum benefit from the completion of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), ARY NEWS reported.

“We have laid the foundation of projects that will initiate a road to progress in the province,” the speaker said while addressing a public gathering in Swabi on Sunday.

Asad Qaiser said the network of motorways in the province will improve the socio-economic condition of the people besides creating job opportunities under the banner of CPEC.

Speaking on this occasion, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said inflation in the country is due to the flawed policies of the previous incapable regimes.

“Imran Khan is bringing the country on the track of progress and soon inflation will be brought down and debts will be repaid under the leadership of the prime minister,” Mahmood Khan said.

He asked the public not to leave the captain- while referring towards PM Imran Khan- in his testing times and stay patient as soon all difficulties would be over.

Read More: EFFORTS AFOOT TO SABOTAGE CPEC PROJECTS, SAYS ASAD UMAR

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said Prime Minister Imran Khan took many steps for the welfare of downtrodden segments of society.

He said after the successful completion of the Sehat Insaf Health Card Scheme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it will be launched in Punjab this year.

Murad Saeed said the Prime Minister has raised his voice for the Namoos-e-Risalat (SAW) at international forums.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!