NA speaker, deputy speaker resign

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on Saturday have resigned from their post, ARY News reported.

As per details, both the NA speaker and deputy speaker have resigned from their post rather than holding voting on the no-confidence motion.

Speaking in the session of NA, Asad Qaiser said he was shown the ‘threat letter’ and he cannot hold the voting after seeing the letter.

Read more: FEDERAL GOVT APPROVES SHARING ‘THREATENING LETTER’ WITH CJP, SENATE CHAIRMAN

Asad Qaiser said he is bound to his oath. He announced that he cannot carry as NA speaker and announced to resign from his post. He also announced that the Panel of Chairman NA, Ayaz Sadiq will preside over the session on the no-confidence motion.

Earlier, Federal cabinet on Saturday gave the approval to share the ‘threatening letter’ with the important personalities of the country, ARY News reported, citing sources.

