NA speaker inquires about health of President Asif Ali Zardari

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Ayaz Sadiq telephoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Friday to inquire about President Zardari’s health.

In a telephonic conversation, NA speaker, Ayaz Sadiq inquired about the health of President Asif Ali Zardari, who fractured his foot upon arrival at Dubai airport from Pakistan.

The NA speaker extended his wishes for Asif Ali Zardari’s swift recovery. Bilawal informed the NA speaker that doctors have advised the president to take complete rest.

The PPP leader thanked the NA speaker for his wishes and support.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari suffered a foot fracture yesterday night upon disembarking a plane at Dubai Airport. The President was on a private visit to UAE.

According to the President House Spokesperson, the President was immediately taken to the hospital for initial medical assistance.

Read more: President Zardari signs 26th constitutional amendment into law

After examination, doctors applied a plaster to his foot, the spokesperson said adding that the plaster will remain for four weeks. President Zardari has been advised to rest completely at home.

Following his foot fracture, President Zardari’s upcoming official visit to China, which was beginning from first week of November, has been postponed.

According to Foreign Office sources, the Chinese government has been informed about injury to President Zardari. The president is expected to visit China most probably next month after the health recovery.