NA speaker issues production order for PPP’s Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar issued production order for Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) lawmaker Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the NA speaker has issued a production order of Khursheed Shah to enable him to attend the ongoing session of the lower house of parliament.

Sources said that Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah will attend the NA session from 28th of July.

Read More: IHC DISPOSES OFF KHURSHEED SHAH’S PLEA FOR PRODUCTION ORDER

Earlier on June 24, IHC in its order on Syed Khursheed Shah’s production plea had said that the constitution prohibits court to issue directives to the Speaker.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah while disposing off the plea had said that Article 69 of the Constitution prohibits issuing orders to the National Assembly Speaker.

Any interference by the court would be disrespect to the parliament, which was why the constitution prohibited it, the court had said.