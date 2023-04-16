NA speaker says ‘PTI MNAs resignations cannot be reviewed’

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that the resignations of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) cannot be reviewed, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While talking to a US news channel, NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said elections have apparently become an issue of personal ego for someone. He said that the government should listen to the opinions of all stakeholders instead of exhibiting stubbornness.

He said that the judiciary will be weakened if political matters are taken up in the courts. Ashraf said that if one party is not ready to hold talks in one place then dialogues should be conducted in another place.

The NA speaker said that division in the Supreme Court (SC) will ruin the whole judiciary.

Commenting on the army chief’s statement, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) assured the supremacy of the Parliament and the Constitution.

Regarding PTI MNAs’ resignations, he said that the resignations cannot be reviewed until the court gives any verdict in the favour of the lawmakers.

In March, Speaker National Assembly (NA) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had emphasised the need for a swift resolution to the country’s economic crisis and suggested that holding general elections on single-day could be a step towards achieving this goal.

Speaking to a gathering, he said that political parties need to think beyond politics for the survival of the country and suggested holding general elections in the country on a single day in view of the economic situation of the country.

The NA speaker said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) emphasized the need for coordination among politicians to address the ongoing crises in the country.

