‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ wins Oscars Best Song award

The Telugu-language banger ‘Naatu’ from S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ created history on Monday, winning the Best Original Song at Oscars 2023.

The history was re-written in the 95th Academy Awards ceremony today, as Indian cinema successfully turned three of its Oscar nods into two wins.

This season’s big hit and awards frontrunner ‘Naatu’ from the pan-Indian movie ‘RRR’ picked up the Oscars trophy for the best original song, the first for an Indian film song. The catchy beats and stomping choreography beat the heavyweights like Rihanna and Lady Gaga to get the feat.

In another one of its kind, the Indian track was also performed at the glitzy ceremony by American dancer Lauren Gottlieb, who has predominantly worked in India, and received a prolonged standing ovation from the audience as well.

Moreover, the Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone made the announcement of the performance on the honourable stage.

Apart from the big win, the Indian film industry also registered the victory in the Best Documentary Short film category, for filmmaker Guneet Monga’s ‘The Elephant Whisperers’.

It is worth mentioning here that ‘RRR’ and ‘Naatu’ previously claimed several big honours this year not only in India but across the globe.

Rajamouli’s magnum-opus bagged two awards in the ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ and ‘Best Song’ categories in the Critics Choice ceremony, as well as registered a historic win at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards with the groovy track.

