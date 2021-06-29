NAB accuses poor labourer of buying 200 Japanese cars 

KARACHI: A labourer of Karachi failed to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over charges of money laundering, ARY News reported.

As per details, labourer, Muhammad Akbar, resident of Karachi’s North Nazimabad has been accused of buying 200 cars from Japan during 2016 and 2017 through money laundering.

In a notice served by the NAB, the labourer was asked to appear before the investigation team on June 24, but he failed.” I do not have fare to travel to Rawalpindi.”

Responding to the allegations raised by the NAB in a call-up notice, Muhammad Akbar said he has never travelled to Japan in his life and working as a shuttering labourer in the city.

He denied the allegations and said how come a labourer can buy 200 cars from Japan?

Earlier, two labourers from a village in Attock, who worked at a textile mills in Gadoon Industrial Estate in KP four years ago, were informed by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) that transactions worth millions of rupees were carried out from bank accounts in their names.

Atif Mehmood, a resident of remote Bhatiotvillage in Attock, in notice was asked by the FBR to respond to the allegations of money laundering and tax evasion.

According to the notice, transactions of Rs4.97 million and Rs4.98 million were made from his bank account.