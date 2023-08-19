NAB again summons Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has once again summoned former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar in assets beyond known sources of income case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, Buzdar has been asked to appear before the graft-buster body on August 30 along with additional documents.

Buzdar was summoned by the anti-graft watchdog by 11 times but he appeared only twice.

Former CM Punjab Buzdar was accused of awarding contracts to favourites for the construction of a dam in Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan).

Separately, the National Accountability Bureau launched an investigation into the appointments and transfers of government officials during the tenure of former Punjab chief minister (CM) Usman Buzdar.

Sources told ARY news that the accountability watchdog Lahore has launched the inquiry into appointments and transfers of government officials during Buzdar’s tenure and sought ‘complete records’ from the Services