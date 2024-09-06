Supreme Court restores NAB amendments

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday reinstated the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments law by accepting the review plea of the federal government, ARY News reported.

The judgment reserved by a five-member bench of the SC was reserved on June 6.

The judgment was given by a majority of 5-0 by a bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa with Justice Athar Minallah writing an additional note as well.

The SC in its short verdict stated that details of the decision will be shared later.

The federal and provincial governments had filed intra-court appeals against the declaration of the NAB amendments as unconstitutional. The Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on the federal government’s appeal on June 6th.

It is pertinent to mention here that the apex court struck down amendments made to NAB laws on the PTI founder’s plea.

In a majority 2-1 verdict, the top court had approved former prime minister Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments made to the country’s accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.

The top court also restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments to NAB laws.