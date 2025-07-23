web analytics
NAB to be approached for Gorakh hill station authority graft probe

KARACHI: Sindh’s Culture and Tourism minister on Wednesday directed for strict action over corruption and irregularities in funds allocated for Gorakh Hill Station development.

Provincial minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah said in a meeting that no budget or funds issued for Gorakh hill station after the authority was annexed with the culture and tourism department. He said after the annexation no corruption case has surfaced.

Referring the Auditor General’s report over the matter, he said the report has been two years’ old when Gorakh Hill Station Authority was existing.

“We have decided to approach the anti-corruption department and the NAB over the corruption in Gorakh hill station project,” Zulfiqar Shah said.

He said the surplus hill station employees have been relieved and an inquiry has been initiated. “Action is being taken against the officials, contractors and employees involved in corruption”.

Tourism minister said that a highway like road being constructed for the hill station with the special interest from the chief minister.

Earlier, the officials briefed the minister about the situation after dissolution of the Gorakh authority and the funding for its development works.

