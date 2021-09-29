NAB arrests close aide of B4U group chief from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi chapter on Wednesday arrested Muhammad Sohail, a close aide of B4U Group CEO Saif-ur-Rehman in a multi-billion scam, ARY News reported.

According to NAB, Muhammad Sohail who was arrested from Peshawar is a close aide of Saif-ur-Rehman and was running the social media and websites of the B4U group to attract people for investments against doge of giving heavy profits.

The arrest was made on the initial investigation by the incarcerated chairman of the B4U group. Sohail helped in Saif-ur-Rehman in the multi-billion fraud scam, said the NAB.

Earlier, B4U Group CEO Saif-ur-Rehman Khan was arrested after the Supreme Court dismissed his interim bail in the financial scam.

A three-judge, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, had announced a short order after hearing arguments from the accused’s lawyer Barrister Latif Khosa and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor.

Saif-ur-Rehman is accused of cheating public at large in a multi-billion rupee scam. Police had arrested him as soon as he stepped out of the courtroom following the dismissal of his bail.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, a member of the bench, noted that the SECP forwarded a reference to the corruption watchdog for investigation.

Justice Bandial had observed that the bureau wants to investigate the alleged scam involving billions of rupees.