NAB arrested Imran Khan in accordance with law: law minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was according to the law, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Law Minister said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials’s action against PTI chairman Imran Khan was legal and he was arrested according to the law.

He said when the bail is suspended then the accused can be arrested from the Supreme Court as well. If the authorities have arrest warrant then arresting the accused is legal regardless from where he is arrested.

Azam Nazeer Tarar maintained that in past the PML-N premier Nawaz Sharif was jailed along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz in a case where he was released.

Furthermore, the law minister said that he had contacted the Ministry of Interior regarding the manhandling of lawyers in Islamabad High Court during Imran Khan’s arrest.

Earlier in the day, the PTI chairman, who was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, has been referred to a seven-member medical board at the Poly Clinic in Islamabad for a medical examination.

Read more: Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust Case

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.

In a statement, Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, adding that the situation is under control.

Protests erupt in several cities

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced protests across the country following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The appeal was made from the official Twitter handle of the PTI.

Hundreds of PTI workers took to the streets in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Multan and other cities to record their protest against the arrest of former premier.

Police have arrested several PTI workers in Islamabad who have blocked the Kashmir highway.

In Karachi, both lanes of the Sharea Faisal were blocked after PTI MNAs and MPAs blocked the roads.