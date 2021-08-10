NAB arrests former SBCA deputy director in Karachi raid

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested on Tuesday former deputy director of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Fayaz Alvi in a raid carried out in Karachi’s Defence, ARY News reported, citing sources.

They said Alvi is said to be a close aide of Manzoor Qadir Kaka, former director general of the SBCA.

The sources said the raid was conducted in Khayaban-e-Badban in Defence Housing Authority’s (DHA) Phase-V.

Alvi, an alleged frontman of Kaka, is accused of indulging in corrupt practices and allowing illegal construction and ‘china-cutting’ of plots.

He had fled abroad in 2013 and returned back home a few days back.