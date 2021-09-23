NAB to file assets reference against PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday has decided to file a reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President and MNA Rana Sanaullah in the assets beyond means case, ARY News reported, citing well-informed sources.

The reference will be filed in NAB court after final approval from the Chairman of the graft-buster body, Justice retired Javed Iqbal.

Sources said the decision to file reference was taken as the PML-N stalwart failed to give a satisfactory answer about his assets. Rana Sanaullah owns properties worth more than Rs400 million.

The properties include three plots of one kanal in Lahore, two farmhouses, shops worth Rs35 million in Faisalabad, five plots in a private housing scheme and a landcruiser.

On April 5, the Lahore High Court had granted interim bail to the PML-N leader in the assets case, which was later confirmed by the court.

NAB prosecutor Faisal Bukhari had told the court that Sanaullah received Rs127 million salary while performing duties on different public positions from 1990 to 2019, whereas, he don’t have any other sources of income.

It must be noted that PML-N Punjab chapter president is already facing charges of drugs smuggling.