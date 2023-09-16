NAB chairman convenes crucial meeting after SC verdict

ISLAMABAD: Following the Supreme Court ruling regarding National Accountability Bureau (NAB’s) amendment, the Chairman NAB sought an important meeting on Monday, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, Chairman NAB, Lieutenant General (retd) Nazir Ahmad Butt called an important meeting, which is scheduled to take place on Monday at NAB’s headquarters.

Chairman NAB – Nazir Ahmad Butt – will preside over this important meeting where high-stake matters are expected to take place during the meeting.

The meeting outcome could potentially reshape NAB’s strategies and priorities in light of the Supreme Court’s decision.

On the other hand, Additional prosecutor general Akbar Tarar has been appointed to serve as the Acting prosecutor general by NAB.

It is worth mention here that the position of prosecutor general fell vacant after the resignation of prosecutor general NAB Asghar Haider.