NAB chairman’s tenure is non-extendable, says Shahid Khaqan

KARACHI: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said that the tenure of the NAB chairman is non-extendable and the law is clear over it, ARY News reported.

“The government intends to frighten the opposition by using this Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau,” the PML-N leader said.

“The government wants to see such head of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), who won’t see its corruption,” Abbasi further said.

“Despite a clear law his tenure is being extended. Passing an ordinance won’t fulfill the legal requirement as consultation with the opposition is compulsory,” he said.

Replying a question about the party’s show cause notice to a senior PML-N leader Javed Latif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that show cause notices don’t serve without any reason. “Any comment, which malign a person or his conduct demands explanation call,” he said.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan and other accused earlier appeared in an accountability court in Karachi for hearing of a NAB reference on illegal recruitment in Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until Oct. 28 with instructions to the witness and accused to ensure their presence in the next court hearing.