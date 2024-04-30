NAB clears Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday gave a clean chit to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail and others in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reference, ARY News reported.

The development comes after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) withdrew the graft reference against the former premier, who has since long been calling for abolishing the anti-corruption watchdog over political victimization.

نیب نے شاہد خاقان عباسی کیخلاف ریفرنس واپس لے لیا#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/eLBRUYmCeb — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) April 30, 2024

The Accountability Court (AC) judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the case as Abbasi appeared before the court along with his lawyers.

During the hearing, NAB Deputy Prosecutor Azhar Maqbool told court that the bureau was withdrawing the reference against the former prime minister and others.

“The NAB is withdrawing the reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi,” he said.

The case

Former prime minister Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, ex-PSO MD Imranul Haq and others were facing charges of corruption over awarding LNG import contract allegedly at exorbitant rates in 2015, which caused a big loss to the national exchequer. Read More: Abbasi, son appear before NAB court in LNG supplementary reference In 2019, NAB Rawalpindi filed a reference in the Liquefied Natural Gas import contract case against 10 accused, including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail and former Pakistan State Oil managing director Sheikh Imranul Haq.