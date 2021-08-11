NAB completes inquiry against Agha Siraj Durrani

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has completed an inquiry against Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani and other accused in a case related to alleged abuse of authority, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

This was informed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) during the hearing of Durrani bail case in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The NAB team said that inquiry against Durrani and other co-accused have been completed and a draft has been forwarded to headquarters of the graft-buster body for filling of reference.

After hearing the arguments of the NAB counsel, the Sindh High Court (SHC) extended interim bail of Agha Siraj Durrani until October 6 and asked the anti-graft body to submit a progress report in the next hearing.

The speaker Sindh Assembly is accused of illegal appointments in the Benazir Bhutto Saheed University Lyari. According to the NAB, the appointments were made against the law on the recommendations of Durrani.

It is to be noted that, on July 20 in 2019, the National Accountability Bureau had ordered an inquiry against Durrani on charges of corruption against the Sindh Assembly speaker.