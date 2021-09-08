NAB completes inquiry against PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday informed the Sindh High Court (SHC) that it has completed its inquiry against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, ARY News reported.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) bench heard the case pertaining to land allotment case against Firdous Shamim Naqvi.

At the outset of the hearing, the NAB prosecutor informed the Sindh Hight Court (SHC) bench that ongoing inquiry against the PTI stalwart has been completed and the decision to file reference in the case will be taken by Chairman NAB Justice retired Javed Iqbal.

Naqvi’s counsel feared that his client can be arrested by NAB and pleaded with the court to grant him bail.

Later, the SHC after granting bail to the PTI leader until November 4, adjourned the hearing.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an inquiry against PTI MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi over the allotment of land on a 30-year lease to Habib group of companies in 2006 where he was working as the director in the company.

After receiving a call-up notice from the anti-corruption watchdog, Naqvi had moved to the high court for obtaining protective pre-arrest bail in November last year. He had been granted protective bail to the PTI lawmaker in the case.