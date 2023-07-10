NAB decides to arrest former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar: sources

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to arrest former chief minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar, citing sources ARY News reported on Monday.

“The Lahore bureau has requested Chairman NAB for issuance of arrest warrants of Buzdar,” sources said. “Under the new NAB ordinance, Usman Buzdar can be arrested during the inquiry,” sources said.

“The NAB authorities have decided to enforce the powers under the amended law for the arrest of former Punjab chief minister,” according to sources.

Usman Buzdar has failed to appear before the Lahore bureau of the NAB 14th times, despite being summoned repeatedly.

His lawyer has requested that Buzdar could not appear before the NAB Lahore. “The NAB has rejected the request of Usman Buzdar’s lawyer, even refused to receive the reply from the counsel,” according to sources.

Former chief minister is facing inquiries with regard to assets beyond means, transfers and postings and irregularities in contracts during his tenure as Punjab’s chief executive.

An inquiry over irregularities in wheat export also underway against him.