NAB decides to withdraw appeals against Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to withdraw appeals in corruption cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported.

The graft-buster body has decided to withdraw appeals in corruption cases registered against PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari 25 years ago.

In this context, a plea has been filed in the Islamabad High Court seeking the withdrawal of four appeals against Asif Ali Zardari.

The NAB has said that the available record against Asif Zardari is not ‘sufficient’ and the relevant evidence is also in the form of photostat copies. Pleading the cases will be an exercise of wasting time, the NAB said in its plea submitted to the IHC.

Earlier, former president Asif Ali Zardari moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to withdraw his acquittal appeal in the Rs8 billion suspicious transaction reference.

The PPP co-chairman appealed through his counsel in the Islamabad High Court, seeking withdrawal of the acquittal appeal in a reference pertaining to a suspicious transaction worth Rs8 billion.

An accountability court (AC) had rejected his petition for withdrawal of acquittal plea in the reference, filed by the National Accountability Bureau, last year. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a restraining order on the proceedings of the AC.

