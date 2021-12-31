NAB denies closing LDA plots inquiry against Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday rejected reports that the anti-corruption watchdog has closed an inquiry against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and others for allegedly illegally allotting plots of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

A spokesperson for the bureau said the inquiry against the former prime minister is ongoing, describing such reports as part of propaganda against the national graft buster.

NAB in September 2017 had reopened an inquiry into the allotment of LDA plots to 13 people in violation of rules during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif as Punjab chief minister in the late 1980s.

Previously, the inquiry was shelved for want of evidence. However, it was re-launched in 2017. The inquiry was initiated in 2000 against former Punjab chief minister Nawaz Sharif for granting an exemption for the plots in nexus with the LDA director general.

The complaint stated that Sharif allotted the plots to blue-eyed persons after ending the quota under 1986’s LDA policy which allowed the chairman to allot plots.

