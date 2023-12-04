NAB distributes recovered money among housing scheme victims

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi chapter recovered Rs 600 million from the housing society administration and distributed among the fraud victims, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, NAB Rawalpindi recovered Rs 600 million, and after scrutiny, the checks were distributed among the housing society fraud victims.

The NAB Rawalpindi spokesperson stated that the housing society management filed an application related to a plea bargain with NAB, adding that the society management is allegedly advertising the project on print and electronic media without having the NOC of the project from the relevant department.

Back in 2019, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprehended the owners of Canal View Housing Scheme, Zaffar Iqbal and Raza Malik in Multan.

Talking to journalists, an NAB official said that the suspects were taken into custody for depriving people of more than Rs343 million in the name of the housing project. The suspects were produced before an accountability court on Friday.

The accountability court granted NAB a 7-day physical remand of the owners of Canal View Housing Scheme Layyah for further investigations.