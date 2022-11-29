NAB drops corruption cases against PM Shehbaz, other PML-N leaders

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has dropped corruption cases against Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders following amendments to NAB ordinance, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the federal government has started reaping benefits from the amendments to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance as the accountability watchdog has dropped corruption cases against PM Shehbaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders.

NAB has approved the closure of two corruption cases against PM Shehbaz Sharif and Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman each. Assets beyond means case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was also dropped.

The accountability watchdog also approved closure of investigation into cases against PML-N leaders Rana Mashhood and Shahnawaz Ranjha – father of MNA Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha.

Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan approved the closes of investigations on recommendations of the Executive Board.

NAB Multan has also closed inquiry into Lal Sohanra case against the prime minister. The bureau was investigating an alleged illegal allotment of 14,400 kanal state land to 144 affectees of the Lal Sohanra National Park, Bahawalpur.

Meanwhile, Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan directed to forward the matter to senior member Board of Revenue. Punjab Revenue Authority will investigate the case following amendment to the Ordinance.

Earlier in May, the National Assembly approved amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 in a bid to curtail the powers of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

The bill was tabled by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar who said that multiple amendments were made in the accountability Ordinance to clip the powers exercised by the accountability bureau.

Sharing details of the key amendments, he said that after fresh amendments, no arrests could be made before completion of the investigation process, and the suspect will have the right to obtain bail while 90-day remand is also abolished.

“90-day remand is for terrorists and we have now reduced the duration of remand to 14 days,” he said and added that no defamation campaign could be carried out unless the suspect is convicted in the case. The case could not be used for political purposes in the assets beyond means case, he said.

