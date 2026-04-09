NAB establishes Special Investigation Division 

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has officially established a Special Investigation Division (SID), following approval from the body’s chairman Lt. Gen (retired) Nazir Ahmed.

The new division will operate under its own Director General, with Grade 21 officer Muhammad Tahir appointed to the position.

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According to official documents, the Director General will report directly to the NAB chairman. The SID has been tasked with handling all high-profile cases, consolidating responsibilities previously managed by the Joint Investigation Team and the Land Directorate.

The division has also been allocated two dedicated prosecutors, with Irfan Bhola and Shahid Nawaz Jadoon assigned to the roles. Additionally, the services of ten officers from Grades 17, 18, and 19 have been transferred to the SID to support its operations.

Read more: NAB Chairman Lt. Gen (retired) Nazir Ahmed gets three years extension

This new structure aims to enhance NAB’s capacity to manage complex and sensitive investigations with greater efficiency and accountability.

Last month, the federal government extended the tenure of Nazir Ahmed, a retired lieutenant general, as chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for three years.

Nazir Ahmed became the NAB chairman on March 4, 2023, after his predecessor Aftab Sultan resigned.

According to an official notification, the extension in NAB chairman’s term will take effect from 6 March 2026.