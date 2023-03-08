NAB expands probe into Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: Expanding the scope of its ongoing probe in the Toshakhana case against former premier Imran Khan, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation team has reached UAE, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A four-member NAB team headed by Director NAB Rizwan Ahmed reached Dubai to collect crucial information regarding the sale of the precious watch gifted to former PM Imran Khan.

The NAB team also visited the residence of the businessman Umar Farooq – who said he had bought the watch. The anti-graft watchdog team also visited the Pakistani embassy in UAE and some shops in regard to probe.

It is pertinent to mention here that the accountability watchdog has also summoned former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on March 9.

The summon notice – forwarded to Imran Khan – mentioned six valuable watches. The iPhone gifted by Qatar’s Chief of Armed Staff is also included in the investigation.

The case

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” last month.

Read more: ECP releases detailed judgment of Toshakhana reference

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision read.

Comments