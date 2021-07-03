NAB recovered Rs33bn in fake accounts scam against Zardari: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had recovered Rs33 billion in fake accounts case involving former president Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the information minister said that the anti-graft watchdog had so far received Rs33 billion in fake accounts case against PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

آصف زرداری کے جعلی اکاؤنٹس کیس میں اب تک نیب 33 ارب روپیہ وصول کر چکی ہے اور یہ تقریباً 200 ملین ڈالر بنتے ہیں اصل مقدمہ 5000 ارب روپے کے لگ بھگ ہے اس وصولی سے آپ اندازہ لگا لیں کے اس ملک میں کرپشن کی کیا سطح رہی ہے اور حکمرانوں نے سندہ اور پاکستان کو کیسے لوٹا ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 3, 2021

“This indicates the level of corruption carried out in the Sindh and how past rulers plundered the country,” he wrote in a tweet.

Fake bank accounts case

Former president Zardari faces a number of graft references stemming from the fake bank accounts scam. He is currently out on bail in all these cases.

The anti-graft watchdog is conducting investigations in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the fake accounts case wherein it forwarded the joint investigation team (JIT) report with directions to investigate and file references.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, his aunt Faryal Talpur, former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, provincial minister Anwar Siyal and others are among as many as 172 accused in the fake accounts case.