NAB files Toshakhana reference against PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed a reference with the Accountability Court against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi pertaining to Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Registrar Office of the accountability court would take further action after scrutiny of the case. The NAB Rawalpindi has named two accused in the graft reference.

NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif and Investigation Officer Mohsin Haroon submitted the reference to Registrar’s Office.

Earlier, an accountability court approved a two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in Toshakhana case.

Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir issued the directives while conducting the hearing at Adiala Jail.

During the hearing, the officials from the accountability watchdog requested 7-day physical remand of former prime minister which was turned down by AC judge.

The court rejected the NAB request and approved 2-day physical remand of Imran Khan.

Toshakhana reference

The reference, which alleges that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” last month.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” ECP decision read.

“Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said, adding: “He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.

Following this, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched probe against former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on March 9.