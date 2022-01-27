NAB granted one month period to produce its rules in SHC

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday warned the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce its rules, otherwise it will suspend the NAB SOPs, ARY News reported.

A high court bench comprises of Justice Iqbal Kalhoro was hearing a petition with regard to absence of the accountability bureau’s rules and regulations for investigation and procedure.

Justice Kalhor warned to produce the National Accountability Bureau rules, otherwise the court will suspend its SOPs. The court is giving one month, for the last time, for devising the rules.

“How can the NAB will act against an accused when it has yet to devise its rules,” the bench observed. “An accused should be aware of his or her rights,” the bench said.

Assistant Attorney General said that due to second amendment in the National Accountability Bureau ordinance the rules have been delayed. He said that under the new NAB ordinance, the approved period for formulating the rules is 120 days,” AAG said.

“A draft of the National Accountability Bureau rules was submitted in the court with request that the draft of rules should not be made public till issuance of the gazzette notification,” National Accountability Bureau prosecutor Shehbaz Sahotra said.

The court on the request of the AAG, adjourned further hearing of the case until March 02.

