NAB green signals unfreezing of Ishaq Dar’s assets

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Tuesday issued a dispatch to the district administration to unfreeze Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar’s assets, ARY News reported.

According to details, a dispatch has been issued to the district administration in Lahore to release the frozen assets of federal minister Ishaq Dar.

The dispatch stated that frozen bank accounts containing Rs 5 billion, Rs 580 million, Rs 80 lacs, Rs 73,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 432, and Rs 239 should be released.

The district government was directed to return the PML-N leader Ishaq Dar’s Hajvery House located at 7-H Gulberg 3 to him.

The NAB has issued the dispatch to the district administration and asked them to re-confirm it, to unfreeze the federal minister Ishaq Dar’s assets.

Furthermore, Dar’s assets will be released when the NAB letter is confirmed.

Earlier, an accountability court closed assets beyond known sources of income case against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other accused.

Read more: ACCOUNTABILITY COURT CLOSES ASSETS CASE AGAINST ISHAQ DAR

It is pertinent to mention here that a reference against Ishaq Dra, Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mahmood, and Mansoor Raza Rizvi was filed in 2017. During the trial of the case statements of 42 witnesses were recorded.

Ishaq Dar left the country in November 2017 on the pretext of seeking medical treatment in London.

Finance minister Ishaq Dar had earlier been declared a proclaimed offender by the accountability court (AC) due to his continuous absence from the proceedings.

Comments