NAB launches inquiry into ‘Mega Sugar Scandal’

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has ordered an inquiry into the ‘mega sugar scandal’ worth billions of losses to the national kitty, ARY News reported.

As per details, the prime suspect, Sheikh Rashid, and his partners are under direct investigation for allegedly embezzling billions of rupees from sugar dealers and traders.

NAB DG Lahore has formed a team to conduct immediate investigations, and the inquiry has begun against Sheikh Rashid, Kashif, and Faisal.

The NAB spokesperson said that Sheikh Rashid’s four warehouses in Sadiqabad were used to store sugar stocks, and all warehouses and shops have been sealed on the DG NAB orders.

Earlier, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) deployed special teams to monitor sugar mills across Pakistan to curb tax theft.

The FBR spokesperson said in a statement that field formation teams were deployed in sugar mills across the country. The statement read that sugar was one of the notified commodities being monitored by the state.

The authorities used to monitor sugar production, sales, clearance, stock and other activities at the mills, whereas, the tax stamp was mandatory on each sack.

The violation of tax stamp printing could lead to the seizure of entire stock and three-year imprisonment for the defaulter, it added.

The bureau said that any attempt of sales tax theft on sugar would be dealt with iron hands and cases would be lodged against those mill owners who were found involved in sugar theft.