NAB to auction Zulfi Bukhari’s 800-kanal land in Attock

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Sep 25, 2025
    • -
  • 268 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
NAB to auction Zulfi Bukhari’s 800-kanal land in Attock
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment