NAB to auction Zulfi Bukhari’s 800-kanal land in Attock

Rawalpindi: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to auction 800 kanals of agricultural land owned by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former special assistant Zulfi Bukhari.

According to officials, the Assistant Commissioner of Jand, Attock, has issued an advertisement announcing the auction.

The land will be auctioned on October 1 at 11 a.m. at the Jand Municipal Office.

Zulfi Bukhari has already been declared a proclaimed offender in the £190 million corruption case.

Earlier in March, authorities sealed the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari in cantt area of Attock.

The move came following the directives of the Accountability Court in Islamabad, as the former federal minister is an absconder in the £190 million corruption case.

Read More: £190m case: Court orders seizure of Zulfi Bukhari’s properties

Last year, an accountability court in Islamabad ordered the seizure of properties belonging to Zulfi Bukhari.

Read more: Zulfi Bukhari’s residence sealed in Attock

NCA case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The NAB filed a corruption reference against Imran and seven others, including his wife, in connection with the Al-Qadir University.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.