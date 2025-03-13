Zulfi Bukhari’s residence sealed in Attock

ATTOCK: Authorities have sealed the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari in cantt area of Attock, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The move came following the directives of the Accountability Court Islamabad as the former federal minister is an absconder in the £190 million corruption case.

Last year, an accountability court in Islamabad ordered the seizure of properties belonging to Zulfi Bukhari.

AC Judge Nisar Javed Rana pronounced the verdict on Friday after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted a request to confiscate his assets.

The court ordered the seizure of a 30-kanal plot owned by Bukhari, along with another four-kanal plot in Islamabad.

Additionally, the court ruled that Bukhari’s 1,210-kanal property in the Attock district, including a 91-kanal plot, be confiscated by the state.

The judge also sought a reported within seven days.

Earlier, NAB had filed a petition in an accountability court to seek the seizure of properties owned by Bukhari, while the Ministry of Interior gave its approval for the issuance of a red warrant against the PTI leader.

The red warrant is an international notice sent to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) seeking the arrest and extradition of an individual.

NCA case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The NAB filed a corruption reference against Imran and seven others, including his wife, in connection with the Al-Qadir University.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.