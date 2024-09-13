£190m case: Court orders seizure of Zulfi Bukhari’s properties in

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Friday ordered the seizure of properties belonging to PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari, ARY News reported on Friday.

The former federal minister is also an absconder in the £190 million corruption case.

AC Judge Nisar Javed Rana pronounced the verdict on Friday after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted a request to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari’s assets.

The court ordered the seizure of a 30-kanal plot owned by Zulfi Bukhari, along with another four-kanal plot in Islamabad.

Additionally, the court ruled that Bukhari’s 1,210-kanal property in the Attock district, including a 91-kanal plot, be confiscated by the state.

The judge also sought a reported within seven days.

Earlier, on September 1, the NAB had filed a petition in an accountability court to seek the seizure of properties owned by Zulfi Bukhari.

Earlier, the Ministry of Interior on Wednesday gave its approval for the issuance of a red warrant against PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari. The red warrant is an international notice sent to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) seeking the arrest and extradition of an individual.

In a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the interior ministry directed the agency to contact the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) in France for the issuance of a red warrant against Zulfi Bukhari.