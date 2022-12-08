Zulfi Bukhari denies selling ‘watches’, terms leaked audio ‘funny’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former premier’s aide on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari has termed the alleged audio with Bushra Bibi ‘funny’ and denied selling any watches, ARY News reported.

Speaking on ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, the former premier’s aide said that if PTI Chairman Imran Khan has some assets and wants him to sell it, he won’t have any problem admitting it because it’s not illegal.

However, Zulfi Bukhari, maintained that he hasn’t sold any watches, adding that the former first lady had never told him to sell anything.

He termed the leaked conversation with Bushra Bibi as “funny”, saying that a scenario had been created by copying his words from somewhere and pasting them elsewhere. “The leaks are being done to distract people from the real issue of the economy.”

Earlier in the day, Zulfi Bukhari demanded a forensic audit of alleged audio with Bushra Bibi, wife of former premier Imran Khan, where the duo could be heard talking about the sale of watches.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier’s aide on Overseas Pakistanis said that he had neither sold nor bought a watch and demanded that a forensic audit of the audio should be immediately conducted.

An alleged audio of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi leaked online, in which she is allegedly talking about the sale of watches gifted to the former premier.

In the alleged audio leak, Bushra Bibi and former special assistant to PM, Zulfi Bukhari can be heard talking about the sale of watches.

“There are some watches of Khan sahib. He asked me to send these to you and you will sell them because they are of no use to him,” Bushra Bibi can be heard saying to Zulfi Bukhari in the alleged audio leak.

In response, Zulfi Bukhari said: “Yes, murshid, I will do it.”

Read more: Imran Khan gift watch sold to Islamabad trader Shafiq for Rs51m

Umer Farooq Zahoor, who reportedly has the luxury watch sold by the PM, had claimed in the Geo News program that Farah sold him the watch for Rs330 million in Dubai in April 2019.

Comments