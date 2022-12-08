Zulfi Bukhari demands forensic audit of ‘audio with Bushra Bibi’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari has demanded a forensic audit of alleged audio with Bushra Bibi, wife of former premier Imran Khan, where the duo could be heard talking about the sale of watches, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier’s aide on Overseas Pakistanis said that he had neither sold nor bought a watch and demanded that a forensic audit of the audio should be immediately conducted.

“Earlier, it was being said that wristwatches were sold to a person named Umar Zahoor through Farah Gujjar. But when a legal notice was served to Zahoor, a new story popped up that I have sold the watches,” he said, rejecting the idea that he had taken/bought or sold exotic items.

Terming the video ‘unprofessional’, Zulfi Bukhari further said that even college students can make such cut-copy-paste audio. “A forensic audit of the audio should be immediately conducted. I am ready to pay for it,” he added.

Earlier in the day, An alleged audio of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi leaked online, in which she is allegedly talking about the sale of watches gifted to the former premier.

In the alleged audio leak, Bushra Bibi and former special assistant to PM, Zulfi Bukhari can be heard talking about the sale of watches.

“There are some watches of Khan sahib. He asked me to send these to you and you will sell them because they are of no use to him,” Bushra Bibi can be heard saying to Zulfi Bukhari in the alleged audio leak.

In response, Zulfi Bukhari said: “Yes, murshid, I will do it.”

Read more: Imran Khan gift watch sold to Islamabad trader Shafiq for Rs51m

Umer Farooq Zahoor, who reportedly has the luxury watch sold by the PM, had claimed in the Geo News program that Farah sold him the watch for Rs330 million in Dubai in April 2019.

