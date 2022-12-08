Bushra Bibi’s alleged audio with Zulfi Bukhari leaks

ISLAMABAD: An alleged audio of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has leaked online, in which she is allegedly talking about the sale of watches gifted to the former premier.

In the alleged audio leak, Bushra Bibi and former special assistant to PM, Zulfi Bukhari can be heard talking about the sale of watches.

“There are some watches of Khan sahib. He asked me to send these to you and you will sell them because they are of no use to him,” Bushra Bibi can be heard saying to Zulfi Bukhari in the alleged audio leak.

In response, Zulfi Bukhari said: “Yes, murshid, I will do it.”

Read more: Imran Khan gift watch sold to Islamabad trader Shafiq for Rs51m

Umer Farooq Zahoor, who reportedly has the luxury watch sold by the PM, had claimed in the Geo News program that Farah sold him the watch for Rs330 million in Dubai in April 2019.

Comments