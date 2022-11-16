Imran Khan gift watch sold to Islamabad trader Shafiq for Rs51m

Imran Khan’s gift watch from the Tosha khana, gifted by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, was sold to an Islamabad trader Shafiq for Rs51 million, ARY News reported.

According to ARY News, the watch gifted to former Prime Minister Imran Khan was sold to a local Islamabad trader for Rs51 million. The trader then sold the watch to UAE trader Owais Merchant for Rs61 million.

The watch was then sold to a UAE personality, and the reported buyer of the watch Umer Farooq is a close friend of that UAE personality, revealed in the ARY News talk show Off The Record.

Shafiq, who bought the watch from the PTI Chief, is a government employee and has also served in the Tosha khana.

