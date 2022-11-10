Iqra Aziz shares her GRWM secrets: Watch video

The latest GRWM reel of showbiz A-lister Iqra Aziz is going viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Jhooti’ actor, Wednesday, shared a new reel of herself on her account on the photo and video sharing application. The video of her getting ready for the day had the Punjabi song ‘Punjabi Jachde’ from the upcoming movie ‘Kulche Chole’ play in the background.

“Hooked up to this track,” the actor wrote in the caption of the viral video which sees her get dressed in a pair of black denim and a simple white t-shirt.

Aziz styled the look with the black jacket and matching boots, while she amped it up with some layered dainty neckpieces.

Iqra slayed the biker girl look as she also posed for a few pictures with their pet before driving off in the car.

The video post was showered with love from her millions of followers in the form of likes and numerous compliments for the showbiz celeb.

Fellow showbiz celebrity, Saboor Aly was also spotted in the comments section hyping for the friend, while, Iqra’s husband, Yasir Hussain demanded his name to be mentioned as the DOP of the video.

With 9.1 million followers on her official handle, Iqra Aziz is among the top-followed celebs of the country on social media. She frequently posts pictures of herself, family moments and her professional life on the gram.

On the work front, Aziz has proved her mettle in the entertainment industry with her impressive performances, be it as protagonist or antagonist without breaking a sweat.

Her notable projects include ‘Socha Na Tha’, ‘Ghairat’, ‘Qurban’, and ‘Jhooti’ among others.

