Watch video: Fatima Effendi demonstrates favourite makeup look

Showbiz actor Fatima Effendi Kanwar demonstrated her favourite makeup look from her serial ‘Betiyaan’ in a new video.

Fatima Effendi shared a new makeup video on her account on the photo and video sharing application, Sunday, to demonstrate the look she sported in the latest episode of her drama serial.

The celebrity, who plays Fiza in the show, wore a black exquisitely embellished Saree for the wedding sequence of her sister Aiza (Mahenur Haider), which aired in episode 29 of the family drama on Sunday. She styled the look with some diamond jewellery and this makeup routine, comprising of kohled smokey eyes with muted lips.

Sharing the short BTS clip of her on the gram, Effendi wrote, “How I did my makeup look for tonight’s episode of #Betiyan.”

“That’s my fav makeup look. Silver eyes with kohl” she added in the caption.

The video received a stellar response from her fans particularly girls on the social platform, who liked her makeup and complimented Effendi for the look.

About the serial, ‘Betiyaan’ follows the story of an affectionate father, Laiq Ahmed, “going through immense difficulties for the love of his five daughters.”

The ensemble cast of the family drama features Mohammad Ahmed as the doting father while the female stars Fatima Effendi, Mahenur Haider, Qudsia Ali, Tania Hussain and Emaan Khan portray his five daughters.

The supporting cast includes Fahad Sheikh, Beena Masroor, Javeria Saud, Shahrayar Zaidi, Sabahat Bukhari, Sajjad Pal, Saad Fareedi and Osama Tahir among others.

‘Betiyaan’, written by Asma Sayani and directed by Meesam Naqvi, airs daily at 7:00 pm only on ARY Digital.

