Qudsia Ali recreates hilarious reels with senior actor Mohammad Ahmed

The hilarious reels of rising showbiz actor Qudsia Ali and veteran actor-playwright, Syed Mohammad Ahmed are going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The ‘Betiyaan’ actor turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application and shared a bunch of humourous reels, recreated with co-star Mohammad Ahmed. The actors duo mimicked a hilarious script in one of the clips which was viewed by millions of users on the gram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qudsia Ali (@qudsiaali)

Another video posted later on the feed sees Ali and Ahmed, who are currently being seen as father and daughter in ‘Betiyaan’, perform on the Bollywood song ‘Daddy Cool’ from Shahrukh Khan starrer ‘Chaahat’ (1996).

The viral reels received thousands of likes and comments from her followers on the social platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qudsia Ali (@qudsiaali)

Have a look at what they said.

Very good 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

It’s really cool 😎♥️

He is too cute!! ❤️❤️

Have loved the father daughter duo since Aulaad 👌👌

Hahaha 😂uh guys really made us fun 😂👏❤️

So funny 🤣🤣

Also read: ‘Betiyaan’ girls bond off-screen: Pictures inside

About the serial, ‘Betiyaan’ follows the story of an affectionate father, Laiq Ahmed, “going through immense difficulties for the love of his five daughters.”

The ensemble cast of the family drama features Mohammad Ahmed as the doting father while the female stars Fatima Effendi, Mahenur Haider, Qudsia Ali, Tania Hussain and Emaan Khan portray his five daughters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

The supporting cast includes Fahad Sheikh, Beena Masroor, Javeria Saud, Shahrayar Zaidi, Sabahat Bukhari, Sajjad Pal, Saad Fareedi and Osama Tahir among others.

‘Betiyaan’, written by Asma Sayani and directed by Meesam Naqvi, airs daily at 7:00 pm only on ARY Digital.

Comments