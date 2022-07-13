NAB officers probing into Sharif family cases transferred

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officers who were investigating corruption cases against the Sharif family and other Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have been transferred, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a major reshuffle in the NAB hierarchy, transfers and postings have been witnessed among the high-level officers who were probing into cases against the Sharif family, Khawaja Asif, Javed Latif and others.

The reshuffle was approved by the acting NAB chairman, issuing orders to transfer an officer of the bureau’s Lahore to the Karachi chapter. Muhammad Asghar has been transferred from NAB Lahore to NAB Sukkur.

Nadeem Ahmed was transferred from NAB Lahore to NAB Islamabad, Khawar Ilyas from NAB Lahore to NAB Balochistan, Muhammad Tariq Khan from NAB Sukkur to NAB Lahore, Mufti Abdul Haque from NAB Islamabad to NAB Lahore and Hina Saeed from NAB Balochistan to NAB Islamabad.

