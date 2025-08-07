NAB probes foul play in awarding gold extraction contracts in KP

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau has launched a probe about alleged misappropriation in contracts of gold extraction from rivers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources said.

NAB KP has seized the record of the provincial mineral department and initiated an investigation of the alleged scam, sources said.

NAB sources said that billions of rupees have been embezzled in contracts of gold extraction from rivers in the province.

“Gold being extracted from the Indus River at Nizampur, Swabi, Kohistan, Kohat and other areas,” sources said. “Contract of gold extraction from Nizampur was awarded at Rs four billion instead of six billion,” according to the NAB.

Public exchequer is deprived of billions of rupees by awarding contracts to favourites, sources said.

Provincial mineral department’s seized record being checked, sources said.

The accountability bureau will initiate the investigation from the officials and other people involved in the scam after scrutiny of the record.