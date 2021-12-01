NAB prosecutor on Avenfield appeals, fake accounts cases resigns

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Rizwan Ahmed has resigned from his post for ‘personal reasons’ who was pursuing Avenfield and fake accounts’ cases against the Sharif family, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

NAB prosecutor Rizwan Ahmed has tendered his resignation from his post for ‘personal reasons’. He was pursuing important corruption cases in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Rizwan Ahmed had also been appointed as a member of the anti-corruption watchdog’s team that was constituted on the appeals of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz and Captain Retired Safdar.

The prosecutor was representing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the proceedings of appeals filed by the PML-N central leaders in Avenfield reference, whereas, he was also appearing in the hearings of the fake accounts cases at IHC.

It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court in Islamabad had given 10-year imprisonment to PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, a seven-year jail term to his daughter Maryam Nawaz and a one-year jail term to his son-in-law Captain Retired Safdar in its verdict in Avenfield reference on July 6, 2018.

Moreover, the accountability court had also imposed a fine worth £8 million on Nawaz Sharif and £2 million on Maryam Nawaz in the case.

