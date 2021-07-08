NAB summons Qaim Ali Shah in NICVD corruption case  

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah in a case pertaining to alleged corruption in the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) on 12th of July, ARY News reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, Ex-Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah was asked to appear before the investigation team of the NAB probing the NICVD corruption case. He would record his statement in the corruption case.

The sources said that Qaim Ali Shah has been summoned in his capacity as former chairman governing body of NICVD.

Earlier on July 5, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) four lawmakers, including Women Development Minister Syeda Shehla Raza, in a case pertaining to alleged corruption in the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) on 12th of July.

According to the details, the anti-graft watchdog has extended the scope of their investigations into the NICVD scam and summoned PPP’s Syeda Shehla Raza, Senator Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, Senator Dr Sikandar Ali Mandhro, and MPA Sohrab Khan Sarki in the case.

Sources privy to the matter said that the PPP’s lawmakers had been summoned in their capacity as members governing body of NICVD. The lawmakers had been directed to appear before the NAB’s investigation team on 12th of July.