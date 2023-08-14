NAB re-arrests Pervaiz Elahi after jail release

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday re-arrested former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi after his release from Adiala Jail, ARY News reported.

Following the conclusion of his detention under the MPO, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was discharged from Adiala Jail today.

However, he was apprehended by the NAB over failing to provide information to the accountability bureau in assets beyond the means case against him, his son Monis Elahi and other family members.

NAB sources have revealed that an inquiry has also been initiated against Moonis Elahi into the excessive assets case.

A team from NAB Lahore chapter took former CM Pervaiz Elahi from Adiala Jail to appear before the session court in Rawalpindi for transit remand.

As per NAB sources, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will be transferred to Lahore on transit remand. He will be produced before Duty Judge Khalid Hayat where NAB’s prosecution team from Rawalpindi will seek his transit remand.

NAB Prosecutor Rafay Maqsood will present arguments for the transit remand.