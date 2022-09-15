NAB reference against Yousuf Raza Gilani returned after recent amends

Islamabad: The Accountability Court on Thursday returned NAB’s reference against former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani for corruption in USF funds, terming it out of the court’s jurisdiction after the recent NAB amends, ARY News reported.

According to details, accountability court judge Azam Raza Khan returned the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) reference against the PPP leader. The case, after the recent amends to the Accountability Act of 1999, is out of the court’s jurisdiction, the judge remarked.

Similarly, on September 13, six rental power references against former Premier and current Speaker of the National Assembly Raza Pervaiz Ashraf were returned by the accountability court citing the same NAB amends.

The six references included the Reshman, Gulf, Samundri, Rato Dero, and Satyana power references.

Earlier in May, the federal govt had made radical changes to the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 in a bid to curtail the powers of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to the new amendments no arrests could be made before the completion of the investigation process, and the suspect will have the right to obtain bail while 90-day remand is also abolished.

The 90-day remand was reduced to 14 days, and no defamation campaign could be carried out unless the suspect is convicted in the case. The case could not be used for political purposes in the assets beyond means case.

